Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $94.42 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00009090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $94.42 million and approximately $579,044.26 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,656.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00364973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024254 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00117849 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00790052 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.18 or 0.00619487 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00232396 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,363,217 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

