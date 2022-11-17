Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $94.42 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00009090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $94.42 million and approximately $579,044.26 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,656.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000508 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00364973 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024254 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00117849 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00790052 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.18 or 0.00619487 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005969 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00232396 BTC.
Ergo Coin Profile
Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,363,217 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
