Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.05.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EL stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.63. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

