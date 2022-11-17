Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Short Interest Down 9.0% in October

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 403,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

About Euronet Worldwide

EEFT stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,893. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.78. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

