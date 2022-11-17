Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Downgraded to Neutral at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. 1,158,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Institutional Trading of Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.