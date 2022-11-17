Evercore ISI Lowers Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target to $15.00

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 391.80% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HRTX. StockNews.com cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $362.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.