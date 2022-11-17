EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.90. EVI Industries shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 31,907 shares.
EVI Industries Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $234.00 million, a PE ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.57.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EVI Industries Company Profile
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVI Industries (EVI)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.