EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.90. EVI Industries shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 31,907 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $234.00 million, a PE ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.57.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,630,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in EVI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,841,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 91,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

