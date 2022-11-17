Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Up 12.9% in October

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVOK traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,896. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

