Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Announces $0.17 Dividend

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Experian Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 2,900 ($34.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,624.55. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,242 ($26.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,689 ($43.35). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,715.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,667.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.17, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($38.19) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,827 ($33.22) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,250 ($38.19) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,000 ($35.25) to GBX 2,900 ($34.08) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,095.40 ($36.37).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

