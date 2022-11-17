Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,400 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 433,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Eyenovia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 27.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 22.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of EYEN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.76. 138,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,179. Eyenovia has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Eyenovia

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

(Get Rating)

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

Featured Stories

