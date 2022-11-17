F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 7,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 365,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $981,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,604,530 shares in the company, valued at $25,836,185.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 2,010,754 shares of company stock worth $4,682,801 in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On F45 Training
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in F45 Training during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in F45 Training during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
F45 Training Stock Performance
F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.96 million. F45 Training had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 87.41%. Equities research analysts expect that F45 Training will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered F45 Training from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on F45 Training from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim lowered F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on F45 Training from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.
About F45 Training
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.
Read More
