FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 37.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $5.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $435.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,541. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,261,475. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

