Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Mark R. Scadina Sells 13,793 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $617.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $623.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $452.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.11.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $325,150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,023,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 52.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,085,000 after purchasing an additional 133,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Fair Isaac

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.80.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

