Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Trading Down 7.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $572.61 and last traded at $573.40. Approximately 8,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 280,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $617.87.

Specifically, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $452.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

