FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,100 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 522,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $33.76 on Thursday. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $78.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FARO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
