FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,100 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 522,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

FARO Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $33.76 on Thursday. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $78.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FARO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FARO Technologies

About FARO Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 1,191.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.