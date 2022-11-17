Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Up 12%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) shares traded up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.71. 80,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,407,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Trading Down 8.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $56,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,695.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $56,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,695.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $61,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 390,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,161.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 417,830 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,575 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Fastly by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after buying an additional 3,989,496 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,322,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,855,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,496,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.