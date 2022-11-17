FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,581 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 3.0% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in FedEx by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,110.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.16.

FDX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.82. The company had a trading volume of 126,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,329. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.87. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

