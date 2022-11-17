FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Northland Securities

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on FGI Industries to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. FGI Industries has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FGI Industries

About FGI Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.