FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Northland Securities

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on FGI Industries to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ FGI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59. FGI Industries has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
