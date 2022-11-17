Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,836 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 4.93% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 69,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,558. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46.

