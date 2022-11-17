FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.43.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Stock Up 1.5 %

FIGS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. 53,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,459. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

About FIGS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 13.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 86,124 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in FIGS by 14.6% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 546,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 69,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in FIGS by 187.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.