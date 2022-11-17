FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.43.
FIGS Stock Up 1.5 %
FIGS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. 53,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,459. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FIGS (FIGS)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.