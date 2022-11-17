Filecoin (FIL) Price Reaches $4.29 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00026054 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $141.14 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 321,869,325 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

