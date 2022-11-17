FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Down to $5.09

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $4.86. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 6,426 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FINV. Citigroup increased their price objective on FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. China Renaissance reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $398.02 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 22.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in FinVolution Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,439,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,962,000 after buying an additional 314,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 373,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,498,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares in the last quarter. 22.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FinVolution Group

(Get Rating)

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.