First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.01

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 1113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FFWM. B. Riley raised their price target on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

First Foundation Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $796.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.00 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Foundation by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

