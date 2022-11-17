First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Short Interest Up 12.8% in October

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,790,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 26,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in First Horizon by 116.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 60.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth $50,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,934,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. First Horizon has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

