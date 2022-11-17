First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The company has a market capitalization of $159.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

In other news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $379,972.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,296.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

