First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Up 13.3% in October

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,105. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

