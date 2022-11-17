First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAB – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.46 and last traded at $70.50. 6,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 23,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.73.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average is $68.28.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.