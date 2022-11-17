FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Downgraded to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities cut shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLNG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Danske raised shares of FLEX LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.00.

Shares of FLNG opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41. FLEX LNG has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 59.26% and a return on equity of 17.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 30.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 26.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 6.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

