FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FPAY. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on FlexShopper to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on FlexShopper from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
Shares of FPAY opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. FlexShopper has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.84.
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
