FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FPAY. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on FlexShopper to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on FlexShopper from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

FlexShopper Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of FPAY opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. FlexShopper has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FlexShopper Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 100,125 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.