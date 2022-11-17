Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $91.54 Average PT from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.54.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

NYSE FND opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $138.52.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 26.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

