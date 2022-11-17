Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target Increased to $109.20 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $95.60 to $109.20 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.60.

NYSE:FMX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.12. 11,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,704. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,908,000 after acquiring an additional 514,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

