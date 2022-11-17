Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FMX. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.60.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,704. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.847 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.