Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FMX. UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.60.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,704. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.