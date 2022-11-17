Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE A opened at $147.12 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $165.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.62 and a 200-day moving average of $127.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,534 shares of company stock worth $3,842,160.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

