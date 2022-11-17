Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,126,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $431.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $501.54.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

