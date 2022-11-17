Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.60 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Avantor were worth $7,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Avantor by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at $387,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Avantor by 3.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Avantor by 11.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,645,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,287,000 after purchasing an additional 270,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Avantor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $20.53 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.93.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

