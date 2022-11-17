Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.66 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 301.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after purchasing an additional 664,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after buying an additional 398,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,397,000 after buying an additional 335,762 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.9 %

DGX stock opened at $149.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.04 and a 200-day moving average of $134.35.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

