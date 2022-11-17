Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 101.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,848,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1,314.1% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 25,808 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.68.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

