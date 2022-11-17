Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $155.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

