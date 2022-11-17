Forsta AP Fonden Sells 12,000 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,216 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $79,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 110.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,039,000 after purchasing an additional 781,084 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $59,258,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.30 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $70.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Cowen lowered their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.