Forsta AP Fonden Sells 38,600 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 68.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $65.35 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.64.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

