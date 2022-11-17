Forsta AP Fonden Sells 4,900 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $264.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

