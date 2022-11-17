Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $62.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.61.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Fortinet by 407.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after buying an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.