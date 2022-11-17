Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CFO Sells $900,396.64 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.08. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 103.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 74.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTV. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

