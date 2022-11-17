Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 42014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.28 million and a P/E ratio of 100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.
Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.
