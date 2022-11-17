Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FC opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The company has a market cap of $687.91 million, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at $1,648,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 775,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,826,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

