Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Up 12.1% in October

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 903,700 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 806,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.35. 126,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.72. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 19.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $145,397.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,499.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $145,397.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,499.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $472,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,997 shares in the company, valued at $12,478,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $751,849. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

