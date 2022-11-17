Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 24,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 348,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

Freeline Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 112.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 236,312 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.