Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 24,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 348,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FRLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.
Freeline Therapeutics Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeline Therapeutics
Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.