Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Cowen

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Frontier Group to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

ULCC opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 78.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 93,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

