Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Cowen

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ULCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Frontier Group to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Frontier Group Trading Down 2.0 %
ULCC opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 2.03.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.
