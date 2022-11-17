FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $159.19

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 159.19 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 162 ($1.90). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 158 ($1.86), with a volume of 230,570 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.12) target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Wednesday.

FRP Advisory Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 154.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £390.81 million and a P/E ratio of 3,126.00.

FRP Advisory Group Cuts Dividend

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.00%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

