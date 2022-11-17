FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Arc Family Trust Sells 50,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,555,357 shares in the company, valued at $38,408,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $92,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $102,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $104,500.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $95,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $119,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $181,570.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $136,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $266,280.00.

FTC Solar Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of FTC Solar stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.18. 25,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,765. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 64.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 2,044.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 210.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTCI. Northland Securities lowered their target price on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.