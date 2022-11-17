Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

FRNWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Future from GBX 2,500 ($29.38) to GBX 1,975 ($23.21) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Future from GBX 3,253 ($38.23) to GBX 2,852 ($33.51) in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Future Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRNWF opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. Future has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57.

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

